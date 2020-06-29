Sara Elizabeth Reese
May 7, 1936 - June 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Sara Elizabeth McHugh Reese, 84, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Chris Dotson will officiate.
Born in Turner County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Dicie Nipper McHugh. She was the widow of Arnold Reese.
Mrs. Reese was a member of the Porterfield Baptist Church, where she attended Sunday School. She was also involved in the Agape Ministries and Spires Bus Tours.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Reed, several nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 29, 2020.