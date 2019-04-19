Sara Fulmer Brown
March 15, 1923 - April 17, 2019
Roberta, GA- Sara Fulmer Brown, 96, of Roberta, formerly of "Upper River Road", Macon, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Dames Ferry Baptist Church with the Reverend Raymond Steinkamp officiating. The family will greet friends Friday, April 19, 2019 at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Interment will follow at the church's cemetery.
Born in Wagener, South Carolina, Mrs. Brown was the daughter of the late Levi Tillman and Lila Bodie Fulmer. She loved knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, and traveling. She was a member and a Sunday school teacher at Dames Ferry Baptist Church. She retired from Robins Air Force Base as a gyro mechanic. She also worked at the Naval Ordinance Plant during World War II and following the war. Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Brown, Sr.
Mrs. Brown is survived by her children, Charles E. (Mary) Brown, Jr. of Macon, Charlotte Stephens of Roberta, Bennie (Ann) Brown of Jones County, and Connie Brown of Okmulgee, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Karie Lee Brown of Lexington, South Carolina, Michael L. (Debbie) Stephens of Roberta, Brian (Rebecca) Brown of Gray, Rita (Michael) Land of Byron, Georgia, and Nicole (Jason) Palmeter of Mustang, Oklahoma; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Sergeant of Texas.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2019