Sara Greene Lane
PERRY, GA- Sara Greene Lane, 92, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The family will visit with friends on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the home of Bill and Sandy Lavender. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ft. Valley.
Sara was born on July 2, 1927, in Ft. Valley. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. Sara's main purpose in life was nurturing and raising her three children and mentoring her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent most of her life in Ft. Valley and eventually moved to Houston County in 2004. Sara lived a happy life surrounded by her family on a daily basis. At 92 years old, her mind never let her down. She read the newspaper and her favorite novels daily. The last four years of her life were spent living with Sandy and Bill overlooking the lake enjoying the birds, the geese, and the beautiful view from her den. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, William Elliott Greene and Ethleen Barnes Greene; her brother, Warren Elliott Greene; her sister, Virginia Greene Smith; and a grandson, David Greene Lane.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Sara are her devoted children, David Olin Lane III (Faye), Sandy Lane Lavender (Bill), and Ginger Lane; her grandchildren, Graham Lavender (Holly), Casey Lavender Armstrong (Justin), Mason Moreland Nelson (Jones), Joey Campbell (Ashley) and Shannon Campbell (Lori); ten great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sara Greene Lane
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2019