Sara Jane Shelby
October 6, 1934 - April 12, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Sara Jane Cummings Shelby, 84, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 in Porterfield Baptist Church at 12 noon. Reverend Chris Dotson will officiate. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. till service time in the church.
Born in Lagrange, Georgia, She was the daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Cummings and Mary Mason Cummings. She was a charter member of the Porterfield Baptist Church, where she attended the Faith Sunday School Class, and was the past president of the Leisure Club at church. She was preceded in death by her son in law, Mike Irby and sister, Mary Alice Mason.
Sara was a retired civil servant with Robins Air Force Base. She sang in the quartets, The Happy Gospeliers and Anchors Quartet. She enjoyed writing and performing her own songs, such as "Peanut Butter and Jelly". She was an avid poetry writer and also enjoyed being a substitute teacher for Heard Elementary School.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheri Irby, Granddaughter, Jerri Irby(Michael Vlahovic) and her brothers, John F. Cummings(Janice) and Thomas D. Cummings(Nita). Several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2019