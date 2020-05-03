Dear Ellen, Dorian, Renee, and all the family,
It was a privilege to know and work with Jodi over the past 3 years. She always made me smile whenever I spoke with her. I will cherish her memory. I am keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Sara Jo Howard
07/20/1961 - 04/28/2020
CENTERVILLE, GA- Sara Jo Howard, 58, of Pine Shadow Court, passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020 at her residence.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Ms. Howard was born in Warner Robins, GA, the daughter of the late Bryan Hill Howard and Virginia Wills Howard. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Blair Howard and Carter Howard. Sara Jo was retired from the Houston County Sheriff's Office.
Survivors include her daughter, Kendall Laine Howard. Sisters, Ellen (Ronnie) Moore, Mera (Billy) Floyd, Dorian (Bobby) Russell, and Renee Howard. Brothers, David Richardson, Scott (Tracy) Howard, Lane Howard, John Howard, and Jason Howard. Nieces, Jennifer Evans and Kaitlyn Howard. Nephews, Tony Howard, Matt Howard, Christopher Howard, and Jared Howard. Great Nephew Micah Evans.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.