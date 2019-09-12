Sara Lura Austin Dent
October 27, 1932 - September 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Sara Lura Austin Dent are 1:00P.M., Friday, September 13, 2019 at The New Greater Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church; 1235 Jones Road; Byron, GA with interment at Fambro Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church; 7157 Thomaston Road; Macon, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fambro Chapel A.M.E. Church. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019