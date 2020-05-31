Sara Rebecca Long
1986 - 2020
Sara Rebecca Long
May 21, 1986 - April 9, 2020
Denver, NC- Sara Long, age 33, passed on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincolnton, NC.
She was Born in Macon Ga, lived in Gray, GA, Pineville, NC, and later moved to Denver, NC.
Sara was preceded in death by her father, Jim M Morgan Jr. of Macon, GA and grandparents, Bruce and Virginia Pope, of Macon, Jack Morgan Sr, of Macon and June Morgan Whelchel, of Atlanta.
Sara is survived by her husband Robert( Robbie) Long, III, a son, Skyler Page Long, and a daughter, Rebecca V Long, her mother, Diane Pope Morgan, Denver NC, one brother, Jim M Morgan, III (Teresa) of Waxhaw. NC. Robbie's father, Robert H. Long Jr. of New Jersey, mother-in-law Faith Lynch, and stepfather, Richard Lynch of Denver NC, and a brother-in-law, Timmy Long (Witchie) of New Jersey. She has several nieces and nephews, and a special friend and mentor, Jeff Bassett.
Sara was a member of Grace Life Church in Pineville, NC.
Burial will on Friday, June 5, 2020, 11 am at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204, where Rev. Rob Hobby will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.


Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
