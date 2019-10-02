Sara Royann Maddox Cobb
06/09/1988 - 09/27/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Sara Royann Maddox Cobb, 31, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 27, 2019. Family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Bonaire Community Cemetery, 201 Church Street in Bonaire, with Pastor Gary Keowan officiating.
Born in Macon, Sara was a homemaker. She loved deep sea fishing, mud bogging, and her animals.
Survivors include her husband, James Michael Cobb Jr.; their children, James and Emily; parents, Roy and Pat Maddox; brother, Steve Geohagan; sister, Maranda Maddox; grandmother, Annette Maddox; father and mother in law, James and Jerrie Cobb; sister in law, Jamie Martin (Juston); a niece and a nephew; several uncles and aunts and numerous cousins.
Family may be contacted at either 272 Deerwood Circle, Fort Valley or 3245 Housers Mill Road, Byron. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 2, 2019