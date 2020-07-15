Sara Thurston WilliamsMarch 2, 1932 - June 19, 2020Atlanta, GA- Sara Thurston Williams, a vivacious, inquisitive and kind gentlewoman, died peacefully on June 19th, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital, near her Atlanta residence.Sara was born at home in Thomaston, Georgia in 1932, an only child, to Sara and Hugh Thurston, her adoring parents. Devoted to her hometown, Sara was raised to be a gracious young lady, respecting her father's role as Mayor of Thomaston, but gleefully finding lighthearted moments with her preference for climbing trees and exploring woods, while still in her party dresses and gloves.Proud of her town and her school, she remained in Thomaston to attend R. E. Lee Institute, graduating in the Class of 1950, active as editor of the yearbook, school photographer, junior state ranked tennis player, and member of student council and Beta Club. She also studied piano, organ and cello.Sara graduated from the University of Georgia, magna cum laude, with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature in 1954. At UGA she was an active member of her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, played tennis, and never missed a Bulldogs football game.She also represented Kappa Alpha Theta in Sigma Alpha Iota Music Sorority. Sara played cello in the University Symphony Orchestra and continued her piano and organ studies. As a developing short story writer, she expanded into journalism, writing for The Red and Black.Sara graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, School of Music, with a Master of Music in Piano in 1958. She excelled in concert performance and taught music theory. Sara was a loyal Wolverines fan (except for the 1957 game vs the Bulldogs), made a wonderful circle of lifelong friends, and joined the Episcopal Church.Sara studied organ at Union Theological Seminary School of Sacred Music in New York and studied piano at the Aspen School of Music. She also attended Wesleyan College and summer schools to study Shakespeare and poetry including Emory University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Following Michigan, Sara joined the faculty of Fairfax Hall in Virginia. She was director of the choir and the glee club.But the deep rooted love of home and family drew Sara back to Thomaston and Macon.In Macon, Sara was an active member of The Morning Music Club and The Macon Writers' Club, finding great fellowship in both groups, united through the bonds of music and writing, respectively.As a member of the Friends of the Library, she could be found volunteering behind the scenes at the annual Old Book Sale. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a charter member of the Macon Civic Chorale.The desire to establish a symphony for the city of Macon and to engage the city's gifted musicians, Sara, along with three others formed an Orchestra search and development committee with the support of the Macon community in 1976. They chartered and became founding members of The Middle Georgia Symphony, later renamed The Macon Symphony, shepherding the Symphony as it grew and expanded. Sara served on its board for many years, and could also be found playing the cello, third row, in performances.At St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Sara's faith continued to be nourished. The loving community of St. Paul's and the church was at the center of her heart. From singing in the choir to being a lay reader, St. Paul's was the cornerstone of her life. To advance her theology knowledge and to better minister to others, she studied Education for Ministry, a four year program in theological education at the University of the South Theological Seminary, Sewanee in 1980.Her concerns for all members of her city led her to volunteering with Loaves and Fishes, caring for the homeless, broadening the exposure for Crisis Line, while actively working the crisis calls, and donating her time as a lay minister for the women at the Bibb County Jail.With all of her personal accomplishments, she loved being married and her greatest joy was being a mother. She was always waiting with open arms; encouraging, supportive, joyful, kind and loving in every way. From being an involved parent at Miss Duffy's Playhouse, to helping create Stratford's Interested Parents (SIP), to being there for her children throughout her life, she was a most caring and devoted mother.On a personal level with all who knew her, Sara was the first to share a smile, wave across a room, reach out to hold a hand, and offer a heartfelt connection.It must also be noted that her love of computers began in the 1970s. Nothing was more exciting than taking apart a hard drive and learning how to enhance a computer's performance. This love of computers grew and with it a delight in the internet and all new possibilities. She was an early gamer, and while never giving up her love of chess, she embraced the modern gaming world and its technology. Texting, Twitter, Instagram; Sara couldn't wait to see what possibilities were on the horizon.Her zest for life, boundless energy, and intellectual curiosity continued to her last days, inspired since childhood "...to strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield." (Tennyson)Sara is predeceased by her parents, and is survived by her two daughters, Sara McDaniel and Laura Sirotkin, and her two grandchildren, Sara Blake McDaniel and William Sirotkin, all of Atlanta; her cousin Frank Winkler, his wife Janet, and their family in Middlebury, VT and her cousin John Winkler, his wife Gail Ann, and their family in Neenah, WI. She is survived by her dear caregivers, Barbara and Janice, who stayed with Sara during the quarantine. She is also survived by her two precious Brussels Griffons, Purdy and Gracelyn, who lived with her at Lenbrook and brought daily joy.The funeral service will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip.