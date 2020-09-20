1/1
Sara Weeks Drawhorn
1932 - 2020
Sara Weeks Drawhorn
October 20, 1932 - September 18, 2020
Gray, GA- Sara Weeks Drawhorn, 87, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for family only on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Elder Greg Weeks officiating. The family will greet friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Sara was born in Eastman, Georgia to the late James Matthew and Marie Lee Weeks. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Drawhorn and brother, Donald Weeks. Sara was retired from Southern Bell and was a member of the Pioneers Club. She was a member of the Joycliff Congregation of Jehovah Witness. Sara enjoyed gardening, flowers, music and sharing in her ministry work. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children; Marty T. (Anita) Drawhorn of Gray, Debbie (Dale) Douglas of Gray, seven grandchildren; Joey (Jessica) Douglas, Jason (Michelle) Douglas, Jennifer (Tre) Davis, Stefani (Brian) Wells, Trisha (Raj) Birje, Dawn (James) Brinson, Derrick Nelms, seventeen great grandchildren, brother; James (Ann) Weeks, sisters; Elizabeth Drawhorn, Eunice Hutton, and Shirley Baer and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
SEP
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
