Sara Will Staines

January 1, 1937 - May 17, 2019

Macon, GA- Sara Will Staines passed on to her heavenly home on May 17, 2019. She was born in Twiggs County on January 1, 1937 to Oscar Asbell and Marguerite Califf. She was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband George, Brother David, special companion Roy, and her grandson James Robert.

Though Sara had many physical ailments. Throughout her life she never let it get her down. Sara's boundless love for life and optimism in diverse physical trials was an inspiration to many. She always believed the Lord would get her through, and He did… all the way to the end.

Left Here to carry on until we meet her again is her sister Ava and husband Larry, her daughter Angela Maria and husband Jim, Son Tim and wife Jeanelle, son Homer and wife Marilyn. She also leaves behind three beloved grand daughters, Sarah, Ashley, and Hailey as well as nephew Califf and niece Ava Maria. One great grandson Jace.

The family wishes to Express gratitude to the staff at Hope Arbor Assisted Living in Loris, South Carolina and to the many friends and family who loved and cared for her through the years.

A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11 am in Glen Haven Cemetery.





