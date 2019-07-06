Sarah "Julia" Anderson Nipper
August 11, 1926 - July 5, 2019
Gordon, Georgia- Sarah "Julia" Anderson Nipper, passed away peacefully Thursday morning July 5, surrounded by her loving family and friends. A visitation will be Sunday July 7, from 3-5 at Gray Memorial Chapel, Gray Georgia. Graveside services at Riverside Cemetery 11AM July 8th.
Julia was born on August 11, 1926 in Macon, Ga. to the late Charles G. and Olive Anderson. Julia was a member of First Baptist Church, Gordon Ga. and the Gentile Sunday School Class. Julia retired from General Steel Company after 33 years of service. She enjoyed playing the piano, and painting, but her greatest joy was traveling with her late husband Pat. They enjoyed many years of camping with the Bonded Brothers of Bluegrass and Sisters of Bluegrass, riding motorcycles and traveling in their Hudsons. Julia had a sweet spirit and great sense of humor. When asked how she was her response was always "fat and sassy"
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, of 47 years, Donald E. "Pat" Nipper, daughters Susan K. Baker, Sarah Bernice Brown, Son Scotty Nipper and wife Wanda, and son Charles Griffith Brown, sister Bernice Busbee and brother, Harry Kemp Anderson.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Tommy Brown (Gail), Barbara Mercer (David) step-daughter Cheryl Rozar, sister in law, Helen (Joe) Curlee. Grandchildren Phillip (Amanda) Mercer, Andy (Kellan) Mercer, Dawn (Billy) Tidwell, Penny (Chuck) Hatfield, Jordy (Sarah) Nipper, Tyler Rozar, Trevor Rozar, Brandon Rozar. 10 Great Grandchildren, and 7 Great Great Grandchildren.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be enrtusted with the care of the Nipper Family. Gray Memorial Chapel 4387 Gray Highway Gray Ga. Visit graymemorialchapel.com
Published in The Telegraph from July 6 to July 8, 2019