Sarah Benton Davis
11/01/1937 - 08/08/2019
Dryden, MI- Sarah Benton Davis, 81, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2019, after an extended illness. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron, with visitation beginning at 10:00AM. Funeral services will follow at 11:00AM with Rev. Charles Carter and Rev. Jim Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Fort Valley.
Born in Bibb County to the late Jessie Lee Benton and Mattie Loraine Roberts Benton, Mrs. Davis was a homemaker. Her family lovingly remembers her as a real "Spitfire".
Survivors include her children, Wanda Wingo of Baytown, Texas, Jimmy Davis of Sterling Heights, MI, Ronnie Davis (Susan) of Imlay City, MI, Charles Davis (Carrie) of Boynton Beach, FL, and Debbie Davis of Harrison Township, MI; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Annelle Burkhalter and Pat Drury, both of Byron, and Betty Grimes (Carrol) of Fairfield, IL; sisters in law, Debbie Jones of Warner Robins, and Peggy Jones of St. Augustine, FL, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Davis and brothers, Randy Jones and Wayne Jones.
For information concerning donations, please contact the family. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sarah Benton Davis
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 12, 2019