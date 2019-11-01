Sarah "Sadie" Burns (Walsh) Thompson
July 18, 1937 - October 30, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Sarah Burns (Walsh) Thompson, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Arbor Manor Assisted Living in Perry, Ga. The visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Andersonville National Cemetery. Mayor Randy Toms will be officiating.
Sarah was born on July 18, 1937 in Liverpool England to the late John and Margaret (Webster) Walsh. She was devoted homemaker who put her family first in everything. Her children and grandchildren were her life. Sarah was a very giving and sacrificial lady, who was known throughout Warner Robins for her generosity. She is most notably known for her daily exercise walking up and down Watson Blvd. and other parts of town. Sarah exercised daily until she was 80 years old until her health began to decline. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dale Thompson, Sr., her son, Dale Thompson, Jr. and grandson, Tommy Thompson.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Mike Thompson of Warner Robins, Tom Thompson of Fort Valley, Brian Thompson of Warner Robins and Shawn Thompson of Warner Robins; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother: Michael Walsh of Liverpool England and her beloved dachshund, Sara.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2019