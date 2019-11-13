Sarah Carr Bedingfield
December 26, 1940 - November 10, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Sarah Carr Bedingfield, 78, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Phil Byrant officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 1160 Forsyth St., Macon, GA 31201.
Sarah was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Theodore Carr and Mary Fitzgerald Carr. She was a member of Baptist faith. Sarah enjoyed painting, molding clay, carving sand sculptures, gardening and cooking. Sarah enjoyed spending time fishing and camping with her family. She retired from the United Postal Service after 25 years of devoted service. She made beautiful wreaths for the family Christmas Tree Business.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt.
She is survived by her children, Sherry (Mike) Reynolds, Chuck Bedingfield, and Todd (Kristy) Bedingfield; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings, Patsy Carr, Jean Adams, Perry Carr, Ronnie Carr and Paul Carr; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019