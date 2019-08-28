Sarah Clay
1/23/1935 - 8/26/2019
Twin City, GA- Sarah Cranford Clay, resident of Twin City, Georgia, died Monday August 26, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 8/28/2019 at 4:00 P.M. from the Canoochee Baptist Church with interment to follow in the Canoochee Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon at Canoochee Baptist Church from 3:00 P.M. until the Funeral Service. Arrangements are by Tomlinson Funeral Home and Crematory, Swainsboro, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2019