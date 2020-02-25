Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Elizabeth Tate. View Sign Service Information Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home 310 North Street West Vidalia , GA 30475 (912)-537-7877 Funeral service 3:00 PM Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home 310 North Street West Vidalia , GA 30475 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Elizabeth TateNovember 9, 1923 - February 21, 2020Ailey, GA- Sarah Elizabeth Tate died on Feb. 21 at age 96 after a short illness. Sarah was born Nov. 9, 1923, in Gray, Georgia, to a homemaker and a dairy farmer.Sarah graduated from Jones County High School in 1940 and began working in downtown Macon as a bookkeeper. At a dance at nearby Camp Wheeler during World War II, she caught the eye of a handsome trumpet player, Henry Franklin Tate. Their courtship led to marriage in May of 1943. Sarah continued to work after Henry was shipped out, and later during his studies at the Wesleyan Conservatory of Music in Macon after the war, until their first child was born in 1947.Henry's career as a music teacher and band director took their family around Georgia, from Dublin to Jackson and finally Vidalia in 1963, where they settled for the next 35 years, until moving to Ailey, Georgia, in 1998. From 2007 to October 2019, when Sarah moved into a nursing home, she lived with her second oldest son, splitting her time between Ailey and Fernandina Beach, Florida.Everywhere they lived, Sarah worked tirelessly and generously — sometimes for a paycheck, often as an accomplished seamstress, but mostly for her family, church and community in service and devotion. She put three meals a day on the table (she made the world's best biscuits), served her church in the nursery and office, manned the Band Booster's concession stand at ballgames, volunteered as a Pink Lady in the gift shop at the hospital, and processed donor intake forms for American Red Cross blood drives. Her home reflected her many talents, with furniture she reupholstered herself, curtains she sewed, blankets she crocheted, pictures she embroidered, houseplants that thrived, and crafts of all sorts. She loved to feed the birds and watch them splash around in the birdbath she placed in view of her kitchen sink and outdoor swing. As long as she was physically able, she was a very active grandma, prompting her to embroider a sampler reading, "I thought I had my life organized, then I became a grandmother."Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, John Anderson ("Buck") and Sue Lea Green Smith ; a sister, Josie Lee Comer; and her husband of 64 years, Henry Franklin Tate. She is survived by her four sons: John Franklin Tate (Julie) of Macon, James Anderson Tate (Carolyn Sylvester) of Ailey, Michael Henry Tate (Margaret) of Decatur, Georgia, and Robert Newton Tate (Shari) of Carnesville, Georgia; eight grandchildren: Jocelyn Rhea (Wind) Tracey of Lincolnville, Maine, Adriane Leigh (Isaac) Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas, Chaney Tate (Jason) Waddell of Franklin, Tennessee, Marci Tate (Ryan) Davis of Atlanta, Georgia, Melissa Tate of Atlanta, Frank Tate of Macon, and twins Robert Matthew Tate and Brooke Delayne Tate of Carnesville; and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Sarah is also survived by a sister, Ellen Melton, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held in Vidalia at the Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Save the Music Foundation. Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

