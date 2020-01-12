Sarah Helen Duke
September 19, 1946 - December 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Sarah Helen Duke passed away on December 31, 2019 in Macon, Georgia where she lived for over seventy years. She was born September 19, 1946 to Helen Williamson Duke and Frank Allen Duke and educated in Macon's public schools. Her funeral will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola, Peake Road, with Dr. Lee Sheppard officiating. Interment will follow in Forsyth City Cemetery. Sarah's family will gather and greet friends at the mortuary one hour before the service.
The Williamson family were pioneer settlers in Middle Georgia where they were active in the civic, commercial and spiritual life of Macon for many decades, with more than a century of service and worship at Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church of which Sarah was a lifelong member. Sarah was employed for more than twenty years at Middle Georgia and Coliseum hospitals in Macon.
She is survived by her first cousins and their families: Gere Odum (Connie), Fayetteville, Georgia; Phillip Odum (Becky), Ormond Beach, Florida; Allison Miriam Odum Mattingly (Daytona Beach, Florida); Nancy Williams Chamblin (Minor), Jacksonville, Florida; Dr. Hadyn T. Williams (Jo), Augusta, Georgia; Tim Williams (Diane), Winter Park, Florida; Beverly McBride MacGregor (Paul), Metter, Georgia; and the Honorable Bemon G. McBride III (Betsy), Cataula, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church, the or the .
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17, 2020