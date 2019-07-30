Sarah Jean Mack
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Sarah Jean Mack will be held 1 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at New Fellowship Baptist Church. Pastor Ronald Terry will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Ms. Mack passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Survivors include her two sons, Delfino (Nedra) Mack, and Johnny Carlos Mack: one sister, Christine Dean; one brother, Tony Jackson; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2466 Tredway Dr.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 30, 2019