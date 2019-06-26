Sarah Lene Smith Brown (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(912)-825-0760
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
Fort Valley, GA
Obituary
Sarah Lene Smith Brown
June 2, 1932 - June 22, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for Sarah Lene Smith Brown, 87, are 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 28, 2019 at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Sarah will forever be loved and cherished by: her children, Dollie Black, Sarah Brown, Ananias Brown, Poma Lee Brown, Rosa Lee Brown, Leila Mae Roberts and Terry Brown; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.


Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019
bullet Smith
