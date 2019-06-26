Sarah Lene Smith Brown
June 2, 1932 - June 22, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Services for Sarah Lene Smith Brown, 87, are 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 28, 2019 at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Sarah will forever be loved and cherished by: her children, Dollie Black, Sarah Brown, Ananias Brown, Poma Lee Brown, Rosa Lee Brown, Leila Mae Roberts and Terry Brown; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives; and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019