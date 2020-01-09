Sarah M. Harris
Oct 15, 1924 - Jan 4, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Funeral Service for Mrs. Sarah M. Harris will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., Shiloh Baptist Church, Fort Valley, GA.
A public viewing will be held on Friday afternoon, January 10th at C.J. Edwards Funeral Home with visitation on Saturday, January 11th from 12:00 – 12:50 at the church.
The family may be contacted at the home of Mrs. Harris' daughter, Mrs. Ernestine Johnson, at 31 Wood Street, Fort Valley, GA. (478-825-8206)
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020