Sarah M. Harris (1924 - 2020)
  • "Our condolences and prayers for the Family. Hold fast to..."
    - Fobbs Family
  • "Praying for you Harris family. May God give you the peace..."
    - Stephanie Davis
  • "My condolences to the family of Sarah Harris. In Isaiah..."
    - Rose hoyos
C. J. Edwards Funeral Home
409 Preston Street
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(478)-825-2730
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Fort Valley, GA
Sarah M. Harris
Oct 15, 1924 - Jan 4, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Funeral Service for Mrs. Sarah M. Harris will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 P.M., Shiloh Baptist Church, Fort Valley, GA.
A public viewing will be held on Friday afternoon, January 10th at C.J. Edwards Funeral Home with visitation on Saturday, January 11th from 12:00 – 12:50 at the church.

The family may be contacted at the home of Mrs. Harris' daughter, Mrs. Ernestine Johnson, at 31 Wood Street, Fort Valley, GA. (478-825-8206)
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
