Sarah Marion Daniel
Cartersville, GA- Sarah "Marion" Daniel, age 86 of Cartersville, GA passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Cochran, GA on January 6, 1934 to the late Marion "Buddy" Dykes and Lucy Meadows Dykes. Marion is preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Daniel Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Lee and his wife Michelle Daniel, Richard and his wife Wynell Daniel; grandchildren, Luke and his wife Jessica Daniel, Josh and his wife Missy Daniel, Noah Daniel, Caleb Daniel; great-grandchildren, Addie Daniel, Emmie Daniel, Bear Daniel; Sister, Elaine and her husband Ray Mayo; brother, Ben and his wife Patricia Dykes.
Marion was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. The ladies of her Sunday School class were lifelong friends and sisters in Christ. She served with family members and other professionals on the Fisher Crum Foundation. The annual Mercer University Press Authors Luncheon was one of the highlights during the Christmas season for her to attend and represent the foundation. "Grandmama" or "Mamomma" loved to watch her grandsons play Little League, CANES, travel or college baseball. She was their biggest fan!
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Brown officiating. The interment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden with Jeff Osborn, Cliff Fortenberry, Larry Philliber, Tommy Culpepper, Bobby Simms and Daniel Lochridge serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marion's honor to Tabernacle Baptist Church c/o Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for foreign missions. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com
