1/
Sarah Marion Daniel
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Marion Daniel
Cartersville, GA- Sarah "Marion" Daniel, age 86 of Cartersville, GA passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Cochran, GA on January 6, 1934 to the late Marion "Buddy" Dykes and Lucy Meadows Dykes. Marion is preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Daniel Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Lee and his wife Michelle Daniel, Richard and his wife Wynell Daniel; grandchildren, Luke and his wife Jessica Daniel, Josh and his wife Missy Daniel, Noah Daniel, Caleb Daniel; great-grandchildren, Addie Daniel, Emmie Daniel, Bear Daniel; Sister, Elaine and her husband Ray Mayo; brother, Ben and his wife Patricia Dykes.
Marion was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. The ladies of her Sunday School class were lifelong friends and sisters in Christ. She served with family members and other professionals on the Fisher Crum Foundation. The annual Mercer University Press Authors Luncheon was one of the highlights during the Christmas season for her to attend and represent the foundation. "Grandmama" or "Mamomma" loved to watch her grandsons play Little League, CANES, travel or college baseball. She was their biggest fan!
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Richard Brown officiating. The interment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden with Jeff Osborn, Cliff Fortenberry, Larry Philliber, Tommy Culpepper, Bobby Simms and Daniel Lochridge serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marion's honor to Tabernacle Baptist Church c/o Lottie Moon Christmas Offering for foreign missions. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Sarah Marion Daniel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home
12 Collins Drive
Cartersville, GA 301200911
7703823030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved