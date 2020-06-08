Sarah Pearl Hoskins
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Sarah Pearl Hoskins will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Willie L. Finney, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Hoskins, 70, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
Survivors includes her children, Angela Hoskins-Baker (Johnny), Johnny Hoskins, Jr. and James Hoskins; sister, Mary Lamar; brother, Eddie Frank Lamar (Bettie); twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 8, 2020.