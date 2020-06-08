Sarah Pearl Hoskins
Sarah Pearl Hoskins
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Sarah Pearl Hoskins will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Willie L. Finney, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Hoskins, 70, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.
Survivors includes her children, Angela Hoskins-Baker (Johnny), Johnny Hoskins, Jr. and James Hoskins; sister, Mary Lamar; brother, Eddie Frank Lamar (Bettie); twelve grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Sarah Pearl Hoskins


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
2 entries
June 5, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
June 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
