Sarah R. Hegwood
April 24, 1933 - April 24, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Sarah Rogers Hegwood joined her darling husband of 65 years, Jim Hegwood, in Heaven on the morning of April 24, 2019. It was her 86th birthday.
Born in the Spring of 1933 in Ashburn, Georgia, Sarah was the daughter of the late Charlie H. and Estelle D. Rogers. She lived a full life and was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Her home was one always filled with happiness and love. Sarah was also a devoted member of Second Baptist Church where she enjoyed participating in the Joy Jubilee Sunday School Class and the XYZ Senior Adult Group. She and her late husband started National Exterminating in 1974 and she was the Secretary and Treasurer of their family owned business for many years. Sarah loved her family and friends dearly and her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sarah was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon E. Hegwood.
Sarah was the beloved mother of Kathy H. McNease (YC) of Monticello, Florida, Roger Hegwood (Peggy) of Kathleen; proud grandmother of Monica Vick (Donnie) of Winder, Georgia, Melissa Kinney of Gig Harbour, Washington, and Jill Hegwood and Hilary Hegwood, both of Warner Robins; and a doting great-grandmother to Rhiannon Elizabeth Vick and Niyla Grace Kinney.
The family would like to express a special 'thank you' to Antebellum Grove Assisted Living and to all of their family and friends for their continual love and support, especially her special friend, Joyce Redmond.
Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Slade and Rev. Rusty Stewart officiating. Sarah will be laid to rest next to her late husband with graveside services later that afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Sarah Rogers Hegwood to the Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2019