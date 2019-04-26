Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah R. Hegwood. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Graveside service 4:00 PM Westview Cemetery Moultrie , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah R. Hegwood

April 24, 1933 - April 24, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Sarah Rogers Hegwood joined her darling husband of 65 years, Jim Hegwood, in Heaven on the morning of April 24, 2019. It was her 86th birthday.

Born in the Spring of 1933 in Ashburn, Georgia, Sarah was the daughter of the late Charlie H. and Estelle D. Rogers. She lived a full life and was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Her home was one always filled with happiness and love. Sarah was also a devoted member of Second Baptist Church where she enjoyed participating in the Joy Jubilee Sunday School Class and the XYZ Senior Adult Group. She and her late husband started National Exterminating in 1974 and she was the Secretary and Treasurer of their family owned business for many years. Sarah loved her family and friends dearly and her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sarah was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon E. Hegwood.

Sarah was the beloved mother of Kathy H. McNease (YC) of Monticello, Florida, Roger Hegwood (Peggy) of Kathleen; proud grandmother of Monica Vick (Donnie) of Winder, Georgia, Melissa Kinney of Gig Harbour, Washington, and Jill Hegwood and Hilary Hegwood, both of Warner Robins; and a doting great-grandmother to Rhiannon Elizabeth Vick and Niyla Grace Kinney.

The family would like to express a special 'thank you' to Antebellum Grove Assisted Living and to all of their family and friends for their continual love and support, especially her special friend, Joyce Redmond.

Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Slade and Rev. Rusty Stewart officiating. Sarah will be laid to rest next to her late husband with graveside services later that afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Sarah Rogers Hegwood to the Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

Go to





View the online memorial for Sarah R. Hegwood





Sarah R. HegwoodApril 24, 1933 - April 24, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Sarah Rogers Hegwood joined her darling husband of 65 years, Jim Hegwood, in Heaven on the morning of April 24, 2019. It was her 86th birthday.Born in the Spring of 1933 in Ashburn, Georgia, Sarah was the daughter of the late Charlie H. and Estelle D. Rogers. She lived a full life and was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Her home was one always filled with happiness and love. Sarah was also a devoted member of Second Baptist Church where she enjoyed participating in the Joy Jubilee Sunday School Class and the XYZ Senior Adult Group. She and her late husband started National Exterminating in 1974 and she was the Secretary and Treasurer of their family owned business for many years. Sarah loved her family and friends dearly and her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her.In addition to her husband and parents, Sarah was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon E. Hegwood.Sarah was the beloved mother of Kathy H. McNease (YC) of Monticello, Florida, Roger Hegwood (Peggy) of Kathleen; proud grandmother of Monica Vick (Donnie) of Winder, Georgia, Melissa Kinney of Gig Harbour, Washington, and Jill Hegwood and Hilary Hegwood, both of Warner Robins; and a doting great-grandmother to Rhiannon Elizabeth Vick and Niyla Grace Kinney.The family would like to express a special 'thank you' to Antebellum Grove Assisted Living and to all of their family and friends for their continual love and support, especially her special friend, Joyce Redmond.Visitation will be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Slade and Rev. Rusty Stewart officiating. Sarah will be laid to rest next to her late husband with graveside services later that afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, Georgia.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Sarah Rogers Hegwood to the Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close