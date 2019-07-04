Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Ruth Henry Grimes. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Albritton Funeral Directors 1020 Tift Ave N Tifton , GA View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Interment 4:30 PM Coleman Cemetery Twin City , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Sara Ruth Henry Grimes

Macon, GA- Mrs. Sarah Ruth Henry Grimes, 85, of Macon, formerly of Tifton passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Macon.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chip Grantham officiating. Interment will follow in Coleman Cemetery in Twin City at 4:30 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be her grandson, Gene Grimes, her nephews, Cooper Henry, Jeff Henry, David Cooper, Eddie Cooper and Neil Nelms. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyron Spearman, Walter Strange, Lamar Martin, Frank McGill, Buddy Walker, Harry Barrineau, Mike Bland, Dick Kitchens and Christian Covenant Sunday School Class.

Mrs. Grimes was born March 19, 1934 in the rural community of Graymont, Georgia in Emanuel County to the late James Mason Henry and Alice Belle Cooper Henry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gene Grimes, her sons Michael Gene Grimes and Mitchell Keith Grimes, her brother James Henry and her sister Juanita Edwards. She attended school at Emanuel County Institute where she excelled in her studies. She was active in 4-H Club and won honors in her clothing project and had a Grand Champion Steer. Mrs. Grimes was very active in Beta Club, and in literary meets participating in one-act play, girls' essay, spelling, girls' trio, girls solo and debate team. She was a cheerleader and a majorette. She met her husband-to-be, Gene Grimes when she was twelve. They married when he was in the Navy stationed at the U. S. Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla. As a military family they also lived in Portsmouth, VA while he was aboard the USS Wisconsin. While in college at ABAC they lived in Tifton and then in Athens while attending UGA. She was a member of University Women's Club, bowling league and garden club. Upon graduation, his career with UGA Extension Service took them to Sylvania, Millen, Tifton, Athens and back to Tifton again. No matter where she was, she always involved in Garden Club. She was fond of saying she earned three degrees, her MRS, when she married Gene, her MAMA when Michael Gene, Mitchell Keith and Lisa Anne were born, and her MEMA when her grandchildren Marlin Gene, Hannah Ruth, Laina Michele Grimes and Sarah Anne Patton were born and great granddaughters Maggie Grace and Marlee Dawn Grimes. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Grimes was a member of FUMC, S.S. Chancel Choir and UMW. She enjoyed reading and crosswords.

Mrs. Grimes is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Anne and Patrick Patton of Macon; two daughters-in-law Jo Grimes of Tifton and Rhonda Grimes of Watkinsville; four grandchildren; two great granddaughters; two sisters, Dot Byrd of Fairhope, Alabama and Edith McLucas of Leesburg, Florida; one brother Earl Cooper of Cartersville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church Music Fund, 107 W 12th St., Tifton, Ga. 31794 or , PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or , PO Box 385, Tifton, Ga. 31793.

Albritton Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the online guest register at





View the online memorial for Mrs. Sara Ruth Henry Grimes



Mrs. Sara Ruth Henry GrimesMacon, GA- Mrs. Sarah Ruth Henry Grimes, 85, of Macon, formerly of Tifton passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Macon.Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Chip Grantham officiating. Interment will follow in Coleman Cemetery in Twin City at 4:30 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be her grandson, Gene Grimes, her nephews, Cooper Henry, Jeff Henry, David Cooper, Eddie Cooper and Neil Nelms. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyron Spearman, Walter Strange, Lamar Martin, Frank McGill, Buddy Walker, Harry Barrineau, Mike Bland, Dick Kitchens and Christian Covenant Sunday School Class.Mrs. Grimes was born March 19, 1934 in the rural community of Graymont, Georgia in Emanuel County to the late James Mason Henry and Alice Belle Cooper Henry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gene Grimes, her sons Michael Gene Grimes and Mitchell Keith Grimes, her brother James Henry and her sister Juanita Edwards. She attended school at Emanuel County Institute where she excelled in her studies. She was active in 4-H Club and won honors in her clothing project and had a Grand Champion Steer. Mrs. Grimes was very active in Beta Club, and in literary meets participating in one-act play, girls' essay, spelling, girls' trio, girls solo and debate team. She was a cheerleader and a majorette. She met her husband-to-be, Gene Grimes when she was twelve. They married when he was in the Navy stationed at the U. S. Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla. As a military family they also lived in Portsmouth, VA while he was aboard the USS Wisconsin. While in college at ABAC they lived in Tifton and then in Athens while attending UGA. She was a member of University Women's Club, bowling league and garden club. Upon graduation, his career with UGA Extension Service took them to Sylvania, Millen, Tifton, Athens and back to Tifton again. No matter where she was, she always involved in Garden Club. She was fond of saying she earned three degrees, her MRS, when she married Gene, her MAMA when Michael Gene, Mitchell Keith and Lisa Anne were born, and her MEMA when her grandchildren Marlin Gene, Hannah Ruth, Laina Michele Grimes and Sarah Anne Patton were born and great granddaughters Maggie Grace and Marlee Dawn Grimes. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Grimes was a member of FUMC, S.S. Chancel Choir and UMW. She enjoyed reading and crosswords.Mrs. Grimes is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Anne and Patrick Patton of Macon; two daughters-in-law Jo Grimes of Tifton and Rhonda Grimes of Watkinsville; four grandchildren; two great granddaughters; two sisters, Dot Byrd of Fairhope, Alabama and Edith McLucas of Leesburg, Florida; one brother Earl Cooper of Cartersville.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church Music Fund, 107 W 12th St., Tifton, Ga. 31794 or , PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or , PO Box 385, Tifton, Ga. 31793.Albritton Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the online guest register at www.albrittonfuneral.com Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.