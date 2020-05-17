Sarah Shirley Pilkington
August 6, 1935 - May 15, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Sarah Shirley Taylor Pilkington passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service for family will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, in Andersonville National Cemetery with no formal visitation.
Mrs. Pilkington, the daughter of the late Russell Homer Smith and Virginia LaVerne Wheeler Smith was born August 6, 1935, in Mobile, Alabama. Her husbands, William Thomas Taylor, Jr. and James Howard Pilkington, her sons, William Thomas Taylor, III and Mark Alan Taylor preceded her in death. She was a retired photographer and caregiver.
Survivors include her children, Susan and Paul Leonardi of Byron, Spencer Taylor of Macon, Monty and William Martin of Gray, Patricia and Rocky Dollar of Macon, Angela and Tom Sloope of Forsyth and David and Jennifer Taylor of Gray; daughter-in-law, Mary Sue Taylor; eighteen grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.