Sarah Stephens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Stephens
January 9, 1948 - April 25, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Private Graveside services for Mrs. Sarah Ann Taylor Stephens, 72, will be Friday, May 1st, time 1:00PM at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery. Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


View the online memorial for Sarah Stephens


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved