Sarah Stephens
January 9, 1948 - April 25, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Private Graveside services for Mrs. Sarah Ann Taylor Stephens, 72, will be Friday, May 1st, time 1:00PM at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery. Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.