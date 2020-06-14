Sarah Ulmer Green
October 6, 1926 - June 12, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Sarah Florence Ulmer Green passed away peacefully at the age of 93, on 12 June 2020 at Antebellum On Arlington Assisted Living in Macon. She was born October 6, 1926 in Cordele, Georgia.
Early in her childhood, she moved with her family to Valdosta, Georgia, where she lived until her marriage. Sarah attended Valdosta High School and after graduation began studies in music at Georgia State Women's College (Valdosta State University). She was an active volunteer at the USO, where she met her husband in 1945. They married in 1946 and moved to Herculaneum, Missouri, where they had two girls. They moved south in 1950 and settled in Macon, Georgia where they had a son.
Sarah worked as a rural letter carrier for the Post Office until her retirement in 1993 after 30 years of service. She was active in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) both local and state her entire life. She has served as Deaconess, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, Leader and Board Chairwoman as well as State Offices throughout her life. She received recognition for Church Women United in Georgia for her personal ministry through her personal life, her church denomination and Church Women United.
She was active member of the Georgia Rural Letter Carrier Association serving as District President at one time. She was also very active in the Order of the Eastern Star, where she served in different leadership roles over the life of her membership. She is listed as a member Emeritus of Peach Chapter No. 554. Sarah was recognized as a Senior Cherry Blossom Queen in 2000. She and her husband were active rosarians, growing and showing roses for many years and charter member of the Middle Georgia Rose Society. After her retirement from the Post Office, Sarah became a Docent at both the Hay House and the Sydney Lanier Cottage, where she led many groups of visitors through these Macon treasures.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John C. Green and her only son, Arthur Philip Green, as well as both parents, Lewis and Flossie Ulmer of Valdosta. She leaves behind two daughters, Johnsie Benson (Rick) of Macon and Analease Walker (Buddy) of Valdosta, three grandsons, Blake Walker (Whitney) of Augusta, Brent Walker (Sarah) of Atlanta, Philip Green (Amy) of Savannah and eight great grandchildren.
Burial will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery, Valdosta, Georgia.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Macon has charge of arrangements.
