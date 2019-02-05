Scott Andrew Buchan, PhD
December 21, 1942 - January 25, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Scott Andrew Buchan passed away Friday, January 25, 2019. Dr. Buchan was born in Hinsdale, IL to Dale and Genevieve Buchan. A Harvard University graduate with two Masters Degrees (Russian and German Language and Literature) and a Doctorate in Russian Literature and Language, he was a former professor at the University of Georgia. For the past 40+ years he served as a Procurement Analyst in the Contracting Directorate at Robins Air Force Base. Dr. Buchan is survived by his daughter, Lara Buchan Hale of Seattle, WA; brother, Ross Eliot Buchan; and sisters, Sara Joshuanna Buchan and Lois Ann Buchan McHugh. Also left to cherish his memory are his work family at Robins AFB and many other dear friends. Contributions may be made in memory of "Mr. Scott" to the women's transition home made possible due to his generous heart: Living Tree, Inc 506 Ivelyn Ct Warner Robins GA 31088.
View the online memorial for Scott Andrew Buchan, PhD
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019