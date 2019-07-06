Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52 Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Send Flowers Obituary

SCOTT COTTON

BYRON, GA- Michael Scott Cotton, 51, passed away on June 26, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Service arrangements are pending at this time. As soon as any information is available, it will be promptly shared at

Scott was born in Ft. Valley on March 23, 1968, and grew up in Perry. A 1986 graduate of Perry High School, he also graduated from South Georgia Technical School. After an unfortunate motorcycle accident left him somewhat physically restricted, Scott learned to enjoy the peacefulness of sitting beside the river watching the water flow. He spent many hours with his treasured friends sitting around a pit, or even just a pile of wood, watching the flicker of a crackling fire. A NASCAR fan, he savored the trips to Talladega, Alabama, twice a year for the races. Scott worked as a supervisor at Goodwill Industries until his health prohibited. His beloved family and especially his devoted mother cared for him closely, particularly the last year of his life. Family time was very important to Scott, and he was quite enchanted by his precious nieces with whom he greatly valued the time spent through their short lives. His precious dog, Lucky, a black lab who pranced into his life when she "just showed up" at his house at the young age of three months, was Scott's pride and joy. He was loved by so many, and will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Scott are his mother and step-father, Elizabeth "Betty" Kelly and Allen Hargrove of Byron; his father and step-mother, Richard and Penny Cotton of Brunswick, his sister, Rebecca "Becky" Cotton Medlin (Eddie) of Chattanooga, TN; his nieces, Lillie Elizabeth Medlin and Anna Rebecca Medlin; and his beloved four-legged, loyal companion, Lucky. Many cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends also survive.

The family is thankful for the hundreds of messages they have received and the many prayers from lots of wonderful people who loved Scott and also love them.

Condolences may be left in the online guestbook at





View the online memorial for SCOTT COTTON





SCOTT COTTONBYRON, GA- Michael Scott Cotton, 51, passed away on June 26, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Service arrangements are pending at this time. As soon as any information is available, it will be promptly shared at www.watsonhunt.com Scott was born in Ft. Valley on March 23, 1968, and grew up in Perry. A 1986 graduate of Perry High School, he also graduated from South Georgia Technical School. After an unfortunate motorcycle accident left him somewhat physically restricted, Scott learned to enjoy the peacefulness of sitting beside the river watching the water flow. He spent many hours with his treasured friends sitting around a pit, or even just a pile of wood, watching the flicker of a crackling fire. A NASCAR fan, he savored the trips to Talladega, Alabama, twice a year for the races. Scott worked as a supervisor at Goodwill Industries until his health prohibited. His beloved family and especially his devoted mother cared for him closely, particularly the last year of his life. Family time was very important to Scott, and he was quite enchanted by his precious nieces with whom he greatly valued the time spent through their short lives. His precious dog, Lucky, a black lab who pranced into his life when she "just showed up" at his house at the young age of three months, was Scott's pride and joy. He was loved by so many, and will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.Left to cherish the memories they made with Scott are his mother and step-father, Elizabeth "Betty" Kelly and Allen Hargrove of Byron; his father and step-mother, Richard and Penny Cotton of Brunswick, his sister, Rebecca "Becky" Cotton Medlin (Eddie) of Chattanooga, TN; his nieces, Lillie Elizabeth Medlin and Anna Rebecca Medlin; and his beloved four-legged, loyal companion, Lucky. Many cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends also survive.The family is thankful for the hundreds of messages they have received and the many prayers from lots of wonderful people who loved Scott and also love them.Condolences may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com . Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close