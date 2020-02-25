Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 (478)-333-3006 Send Flowers Obituary

Sean Oram

September 25, 1987 - February 20, 2020

Bonaire, GA- Sean Lynn Oram, 32, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Medical Center-Navicient Health in Macon, GA. Funeral services celebrating Sean's life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services and immediately following.

Sean was born on September 25, 1987 in Fairfield, CA to Duane and Katherine (Case) Oram. He was currently employed at Robins Air Force Base where he worked as an aircraft mechanic. Sean was a "rescuer" of all things mechanical, animal and people. His heart was to fix broken things that needed help and return them to a functioning condition. He continues to "rescue the broken" by being an organ donor. "Giving" sight to a person in Atlanta; "Saving" a life in Pennsylvania, etc. He has touched and shaped the lives of people we will never know. That is Sean.

Sean loved the Lord, his family, friends and always put others before himself. Sean enjoyed camping, cooking, fishing and spending every moment with his family. Sean was all about family and being the best dad, he could to his children and husband to his wife, Nikki.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Natalie Nicole "Nikki" (Dean) Oram of Bonaire, GA; children: Bentley Cruz Oram, Channing Grace Oram, Elsie Kay Oram and Frankie Case Oram; maternal grandmother: Consolacion Enrique Case of Warner Robins, GA; paternal grandmother: Sonja Oram of Warner Robins, GA; maternal great-grandmother: Rosario DeOcampo of Palm Springs, CA; brother: Christopher Van Luther Oram of Warner Robins, GA; sister: Ashley Nicole Jacobs (Craig) of Warner Robins, GA; nephew: C.J. Oram of Warner Robins, GA; Tee Dean of Perry, GA; Ryder Dean of Perry, GA; Stevie Forehand of Perry, GA; niece: Ember Oram of Warner Robins, GA; Peyton Forehand of Perry, GA.

