In Loving Memory
Sean Edward Walker, Sr.
July 27, 1970-July 4, 2018
On this day, we remember our father, son, brother, and friend. Though he is not with us physically, he will always be with us in our hearts, minds, and spirits.
"...Weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning." Psalm 30:5 NIV
Patrica Walker, Donald Walker, Shalandria, Shaneka, and Sean Walker, Jr., Donna Walker-Thompson (Nate), Shaundra Walker, Donald Walker, Jr., other family, and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019