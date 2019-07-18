Mr. Serica "Rick" Collier
February 07, 1975 - July 14, 2019
Atlanta, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Serica "Rick" Collier. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greater Overcoming Church Of God located at 1708 3rd St, Macon, GA. 31201. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Pastor Altovis Russell will officiate. Evangelist Shalandria Broach will perform as the eulogist. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 18, 2019