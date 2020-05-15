Shanita Taylor "Shawn" Gibson
1973 - 2020
Shanita "Shawn" Taylor Gibson
August 8, 1973 - May 11, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Middle GA Memorial Garden; 3225 Joycliff Rd. Macon GA 31211
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle GA Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
May 14, 2020
Joey Gibson
May 13, 2020
R.I.H cuz I'm sure your Dad(Uncle Robert) and Grandma Alberta and all your loved ones that have went on to Heaven welcomed you with open arms. Until we meet again cuz rest peacefully girl love you gonna miss that smile....
Denesha Taylor-Cliett
Family
May 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Annie Solomon
Friend
May 13, 2020
