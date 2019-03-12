Shanyeika S. Brown
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shanyeika S. Brown.
Macon, ga- Funeral services for Shanyeika S. Brown will be held at 2:30 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Ms. Brown, 40, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Survivors include her three children, Shakira Brown, Shamone Parks and Asia Parks; mother, Annie D. Brown-Risby; father, David Brown, Jr.; two sisters, Sharon (Henry) Rouse and Bertha Shanyell Brown; brother, Davdrion (Quinyetta) Brown; grandchild, Carmen Brown and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2728 Mollie Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
View the online memorial for Shanyeika S. Brown
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2019