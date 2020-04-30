Sharon Beasley Cawthon
04/18/1954 - 04/27/2020
Eatonton, GA- Sharon Beasley Cawthon, 66, died Monday, April 27, 2020. Family will greet friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, May 1, 2020, in the Chapel of Rooks Funeral Home, 109 West White Road in Byron. In order to show respect to Sharon's family, please observe social distancing. A private memorial service for family only will begin at 2:00 PM.
Born in Macon to the late Robert Norman Beasley Jr. and Ruby Joyce Lawrence Beasley, Sharon graduated from Southwest High School. She had worked as an EMT with Peach County Emergency Services, as a paramedic with Mid GA Ambulance and as a communications officer with Peach County 911. For 31 years, her most treasured role was being the devoted wife of the love of her life, her late husband Bill Cawthon.
Survivors include her children, Scott Miller (Michael), Erica Roberts (Darron Fullmore), and Jennifer Cawthon Reep (Allen); grandchildren, Logan, Jackson, Austin, Gwen, Star, and Bella; sisters, Janice Repasz (Mark), and Terri Askew (Frank); and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Grady Beasley and brother in law, LTC Charles Moulton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the in honor of Sharon or contact the family concerning donations.. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place, Rooks Funeral Home will make every effort to allow friends to show their respects to Sharon's family within the required guidelines.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020