ELKO, GA- Sharon O'Brien Driver passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, just a few days before her 60th birthday. Visitation will be on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home in Perry. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Haynesville. Interment will be in the church cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, GA 31069.
Sharon was born in Syracuse, New York, to the late Alex O'Brien and Geraltine O'Brien Knight. She grew up in Meigs, Georgia, graduated from Ravenwood Academy, and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Georgia College and State University. Sharon had lived in South Houston County for the past 35 years. Through the years, she worked as a bookkeeper at Frito-Lay in Bonaire, Tolleson Lumber Company and Sports Center, both in Perry. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Haynesville and the AAA Sunday School Class. Sharon enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends until her health began to decline, about 5 years ago. While she was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's then, Sharon was a brave soul and found simple joys and happiness in her daily life. She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving and devoted husband, Clifton Royce Driver.
Left to cherish the memories of Sharon are her children, Amanda Coody (Jessie Moore) of Elko, and Alex Driver of Newnan; her grandchildren, Abbie, Ava, and Aubrey Coody; and her brother, Vance Luke (Donna) of Tallahassee, FL.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 30, 2019