Sharon Kay Worley

February 28, 1947 - February 14, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- Sharon Kay Worley, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Thursday, February 14, 2019. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born on February 28, 1947, in Berkley, California. She grew up in several locations due to her father's military service and later her family settled in Bossier City, LA. Sharon earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Louisiana Tech University and married the love of her life, Tiron, in 1969. During her husband's military service, Sharon and her family resided in California, Arkansas, Guam, North Dakota, Texas, and Saudi Arabia before settling in Warner Robins, Georgia in 1989. She was a beloved teacher at several schools over the years, including Saudi Arabia International School in Riyadh. She retired from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Warner Robins, GA after 25 years of service and is remembered fondly by the many students she influenced over the years.

Sharon was a faithful member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church where she enjoyed being a member of Betty's Bunch Sunday School Class. Some of her pastimes included lunches with her "Over 70's Club," music and reading, but spending time with her family gave her the most joy. Sharon was always cheerful, supportive, accepting and abundant with patience. She had a generous heart and that will forever be treasured and remembered by all who knew her.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Tiron Worley; her daughter, Ashley Worley; her mother, Lois Bassett and her father, Roy Bassett.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberley D. Diffey (Michael) of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Amanda Worley Coble (Chris) of Bainbridge, Pennsylvania; her granddaughter, Kayla Hopper, who was a daughter to them; grandchildren Aaron Diffey, Madison and Wyatt Coble; sisters, Becky Hollier (Michael) and Carol

The family will be receiving friends Saturday, February 16th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17th in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe D. Haselden officiating. Sharon will be inurned in Magnolia Park Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given in memory of Sharon Worley to Shirley Hills Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or to the Sacred Heart Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 250 Davis Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

Friends may go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry for the family and to view the memorial video once it has been finalized. McCullough Funeral Home has the privilege of being entrusted with Mrs. Worley's arrangements.

