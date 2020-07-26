Sharon Kilby Coleman Winn
March 6, 1940 - July 23, 2020
Midway, GA- Sharon Kilby Coleman Winn, age 80, of Midway, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, after being taken to St. Joseph's Hospital from Woodlands Healthcare in Midway, Georgia, due to complications of breathing from advanced later stages of Alzheimer's disease.
A native of Pensacola, Florida, Sharon was born on March 6, 1940, and was the youngest of eight children. She lived in Warner Robins, Georgia, where she enjoyed being involved in sports with her son, Robert Coleman, and the love of her life the late, Mr. John "Big John" Coleman. Sharon was a caring and loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Survivors include her children, Robert C. Coleman, Lydia P. (Betts) Dickinson (Russell); son-in-law, Michael Smallwood; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; step-children, Sissy Gottlieb (Bobby) and Dale Stone; brother-in-law, Tom Winn; six step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Josie B. (Betts) Smallwood; former spouses, Earl Winn and John R. Coleman; parents, Dora D. (Hutto) Kilby and Luther Isaiah Kilby; seven siblings of Kathleen, Georgia, Kat H. Cooke, Jim Cooke, James Hubert Cooke, Harold David Cooke, George Curtis Cooke, Dorothy Kilby, and Mary Kilby.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service celebrating the life of Sharon Kilby Coleman Winn will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Magnolia Park Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her first husband, John R. Coleman. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
