Service Information Heritage Memorial Funeral Home 701 CARL VINSON PKWY Warner Robins , GA 31093 (478)-329-1400

Sharon Louis Boatwright

June 12, 1938 - October 2, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- On the afternoon of Wednesday, October 2, 2019 Sharon Louise Boatwright died peacefully in her home at the age of 81. A Graveside service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00PM in Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the servce from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Sharon was born Sharon Butler, in Cacapon, WV. She was one of four siblings, two sisters and two brothers. Her early childhood was spent overcoming many adversities, in particular the death of her youngest brother, which would forever change the direction of her life journey towards nursing.

With a determined attitude she attended college and in 1959 she graduated from King's Daughters Hospital School of Nursing. Nursing was the one constant thing in her life throughout a marriage, the birth of her children, a divorce, a remarriage, and grandchildren. Sharon worked hard at her nursing career, eventually ending up as the Director of Nursing at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup, GA. Sharon often said those were the very best years of her life. Her nurses were like her family and she cared deeply about the community she served.

In 2006 Sharon retired from WMH and moved to Warner Robins, GA to be closer to family. She was an avid baker, often making wedding cakes for friends. When she wasn't taking care of her home, cooking, or her grandkids she loved to read, sew, and quilt, but above all else, she was a caretaker. She showed her love through acts of service and found it extremely difficult in the last few years to not have the physical strength she desired. We know she is running around Heaven, with a scrub brush, knowing because she is there no one will get cholera or dysentery-not on her watch!

Sharon is preceded in death by her husband Rick Boatwright, both parents, and all siblings.She is survived by her sons, Craig Brown of Brunswick, GA; Mark (Kandy) Brown of Martinsburg, WV; Michael (Tonia) Brown of Warner Robins, GA; Richard Boatwright Jr., 9 grandchildren Matthew (Tiffany) Griffin, Dustin (Marsha) Brown, Wesley (Kayla) Brown, Cody Brown, Ashley Brown, Abby Brown, Anna Brown, Grace Boatwright, and Dylan Boatwright, and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please send all donations to Hospice Care Options of Georgia.

