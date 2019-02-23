Sharon Suckow
February 21, 1943 - February 21, 2019
Perry, GA- Sharon Suckow, walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on the afternoon of Thursday, February 21, 2019. It was her 76th birthday.
Born in Iowa in 1943, Sharon was the daughter of the late LaVern and Bessie Nelson Palas. She was a devoted homemaker who loved the Lord and her family dearly. Sharon was a devoted member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church where she was on the Alter Guild.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 45 years, Gerald Lester Suckow; and nephew, Christopher Palas, preceded her in death.
Sharon's memory will forever be treasured by her loving sons, Bradley Suckow (Lisa) of King George, Virginia and Craig Suckow (Gina) of Perry; grandchildren, Nichole (Rabun), Natalie (Chris), Kalib (Mallory), Kaylee, Christopher, Adelynn, and Leah; sister, Mary Guyer; brother, David Palas; and several loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Following the service, Sharon will be laid to rest next to Jerry in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Sharon to the American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Ste. 214, Overland Park, KS 66202, https://americanstroke.org/donate.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2019