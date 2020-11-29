Sharon Thompson
November 26, 2020
Lake Sinclair, Georgia - Mrs. Sharon Lea Kelley Thompson, 76, passed away on November 26, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2PM in the Williams Funeral Home Chapel in Milledgeville. Burial will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1PM until the service hour.
Mrs. Thompson was a native of Louisville, KY and had spent the past 20 years at Lake Sinclair. She was very active with the Al-Sihah Shrine while her husband, George Clark Thompson who preceded her in death, served as Potentate. She was also preceded in death by her father, William Kelley. She was a member of Gray United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her mother, Helen Puntieri of Lake Sinclair; Stepson, George Thompson, III; brother in law, Steve Thompson (Barbara Sue) of Louisville, KY; and a number of nieces and nephews.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals
.
express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net
Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville