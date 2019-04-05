Shawn C. Hightower Sr.
June 14, 1972 - March 30, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Shawn C. Hightower Sr. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave., Macon, GA. 31206. Reverend Brandon Pitts will officiate. Family may be contacted at 3013 Ridge Ave. Apt. E1. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 5, 2019