Shawna Rae Jacobs
October 4, 1955 - August 5, 2019
Centerville, GA- Shawna Rae Jacobs, 63, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Born on October 4, 1955 in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Shawna was the daughter of the late Rae and Dorothy Rucker Patterson. She graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School in North Carolina and earned a bachelor's degree from Macon State College. Shawna was a well-loved team member of Warner Robins Supply for many years. In her free time she enjoyed reading, especially Sci-Fi and Fantasy genres. Shawna also enjoyed Georgia Bulldog football, Rock and Roll music, traveling, and dancing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Thomas Jacobs.
Shawna is survived by her loving daughter, Sami Jacobs and husband, Colin Popell of Washington and her cousin, Mike Ruckert of Kannapolis, North Carolina.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. At the family's request, burial will be private.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019