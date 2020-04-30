Shedrich James Thomas
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services will be held 11 AM Friday, May 1, 2020 at Stone Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Otha Wright will officiate. Mr. Thomas, 67, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Evelyn Thomas; three children, Attria (Pamela) Hill, Trederick Thomas and Kanesha Thomas; one brother, eleven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020