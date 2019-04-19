Sheena Sherrell Joyner
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheena Sherrell Joyner.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Sheena Sherrell Joyner will be held 11 AM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Covenant Life Cathedral Church, Bloomfield Road. Pastor Robert Hunnicutt will officiate and Rev. Terrell Brown will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow 12 Noon, Monday, April 22, 2019 in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family may be contacted at 4376 Vallie Ct.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sheena Sherrell Joyner
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2019