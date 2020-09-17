1/
Sheila Herren Grimes
Sheila Herren Grimes
Perry, Georgia- Sheila Grimes ,74, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Sheila was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Wilbur Lee and Sara Inez Smith Herren. She spent most of her life in Atlanta, until she and her husband relocated to Perry to be closer to his job. Sheila enjoyed being alone and would often fill that time getting lost in a book. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-three years, Jerry Frank Grimes, and their beloved son, Jerry David Grimes.
Left to cherish the memories they shared with Sheila are her brother, Pete (Linda) Herren; numerous cousins and many friends.
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left in our online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
1208 Main Street
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
1 entry
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
