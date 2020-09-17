Sheila Herren Grimes
Perry, Georgia- Sheila Grimes ,74, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Sheila was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Wilbur Lee and Sara Inez Smith Herren. She spent most of her life in Atlanta, until she and her husband relocated to Perry to be closer to his job. Sheila enjoyed being alone and would often fill that time getting lost in a book. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-three years, Jerry Frank Grimes, and their beloved son, Jerry David Grimes.
Left to cherish the memories they shared with Sheila are her brother, Pete (Linda) Herren; numerous cousins and many friends.
