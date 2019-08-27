Sheila Lynn Zino
August 18, 1961 - August 25, 2019
Lizella, GA- Sheila Lynn Zino, 58, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, 888 Pine Street, Macon, 31201.
Sheila was born in Fort Valley, Georgia to Barbara Parker Hartley and the late Blutcher Smith. She was a homemaker, enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. Sheila was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her husband, William Zino; sons, Kris (Pamela) Zino, Kevin (Jessica) Zino and Kenneth (Samantha) Zino; grandchildren, Hayden and Ella; sister, Debbie; and brother, Lance.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 27, 2019