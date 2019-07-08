Sheila Worrell Hundley
May 14, 1951 - July 5, 2019
Macon, GA- On Friday, July 5, 2019, Sheila Worrell Hundley, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 68. Sheila was born on May 14, 1951 in Macon, GA. She attended and graduated from McEvoy High School and Mercer University. Sheila served as an educator for thirty years, and after retirement continued to serve her community as a math tutor. She was an active member and volunteer at Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church and the Barrington Hall Garden Club.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father, William Henry Worrell, and her mother Clara Williams Worrell. She is survived by her husband James Joseph Hundley, and her three children Sharla Palmer, Drew Palmer (Jennifer), and Jeremy Hundley (Darlene Luke), two grandchildren Jace and Mary Elizabeth, and her devoted cat Toby. Sheila is also survived by her sister Linda Bayer (Mark) and her nieces Sunny DeJeet (Brett) and Brandy Linnenkohl (Andy).
A celebration of Sheila's life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church at 500 Bass Rd, Macon, GA. The family will receive guests at 10:00 am and the service will be held at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church.
Register online at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sheila Worrell Hundley
Published in The Telegraph on July 8, 2019