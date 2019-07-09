Sheila Worrell Hundley
May 14, 1951 - July 5, 2019
Macon, GA - On Friday, July 5, 2019, Sheila Worrell Hundley, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 68. Sheila was born on May 14, 1951 in Macon, GA. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church at 500 Bass Rd, Macon, GA. The family will receive guests at 10:00 am and the service will be held at 11:00am.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Sheila Worrell Hundley
Published in The Telegraph on July 9, 2019